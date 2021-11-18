One more year Givenchy Beauty presents Holiday, the makeup collection with which she will shop us this Christmas and which, as in previous years, is precious, becoming an ode to gold and luxury, inspired by the first lipstick of the Maison. And it is that this collection, limited edition, gives us a whole range of possibilities with gold as a point of union between all this.





In this way, the brand wanted to pay tribute to that pure and brilliant gold with which Hubert de Givenchy dressed the packaging of the first lipstick he imagined in 1989, to create authentic haute couture products.

Thus, we find from pink champagne shades to the most decided copper tones with which the Maison has decided to give us all the possibilities of that golden through matte, satin and metallic textures. Formulas presented in luxurious and exclusive gold cases, decorated with deep black velvet, limited edition.





Thus, as one of the key pieces of this collection we have Givenchy palette 9.07 (63.50 euros) where we find nine richly pigmented shadows with three finishes (matte, satin and metallic) and great versatility when combining.

And it is that the bronze and gold tones, join the browns and pinks to create a most harmonious palette that brings light to the look as well as style and sensuality.

Eyeshadow Palette 9.07 Givenchy





There is also no lack of Prisme Libre Highlighter N ° 10 Organza Or (45.50 euros), an ideal powder highlighter to celebrate the holidays as it combines two pink tones and two bronzes that blend together to capture and reflect light, sublimating and sculpting the complexion.

Radiant Luminous Loose Powder 10 Organza Or Givenchy

But it is also that another version of the iconic Givenchy free powder quartet is launched, reinvented in the N ° 11 Sparkling Lilacque thanks to the bluish colors they refresh and unify the complexion, while the pink hues revive its radiance, which makes the face sublime and radiant. Its price is 51 euros.

Mattifying and Illuminating Loose Powders 11 Sparkling Lilac Givenchy





And finally, the iconic lipstick of the Maison is dressed in an elegant black and gold velvet case that is divine and comes in two shades – the classic red Le Rouge Deep Velvet at number 37, Rouge Grainé, which is one of those shades that you never tire of using and the 501 Copper Nude (36.50 euros) which is perfect for Christmas and for the rest of the year, things as they are.

Givenchy High Coverage Luminous Matte Lipstick 501





A precious collection, things as they are.

* Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Givenchy