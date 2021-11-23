Through a video that will be broadcast in streaming, you will be able to know first-hand all the finalists and winners in the different categories. Although if there is something that we know that will make you very excited, it is that, as every year, we will carry out live draws in which you can participate.

We remember that the ADSLZone Awards were born to recognize the technology products of the year such as televisions, smartwatch, computers, smartphones … All of this also taking into account the brands that are behind and the telephone operators. Also this year will be delivered three special awards to the best manager, communication director and best strategy in social networks.

In order to be one of the lucky ones you must follow the ADSLZone account on Twitter, since it will also be in this medium that the different raffles and the way to participate will be announced. We cannot anticipate anything that is going to be raffled, since we want it to be a surprise, but we can tell you that there will be very TOP products.

Normally this type of galas are usually performed in person in Madrid, but for prevention against COVID-19, we have preferred to protect ourselves for another year in the hope that next year we can be together again to celebrate it. Be that as it may, we already assure you that with Clipset you will be able to live an exciting gala with which to know what it is Cream of the cream in technology this year.

You can follow the gala live in this same post when the streaming starts

Apple, very present at this awards gala

Since 2017, La Manzana Mordida (formerly Apple5x1) has been part of the ADSLZone editorial group and therefore we could not miss this party. For this reason, our Fernando del Moral, director and visible face of our YouTube channel, will be present at this gala to chat with Carolina Denia about Apple’s launches this year and give our verdict about which is the best.

If we can tell you that it has been a complicated decision, since in the short list we find products such as iMac 2021 that with its new design made us all fall in love. The MacBook Pro M1 Pro / M1 Max they are also part of the finalists. Not to mention the powerful iPad Pro 2021 that for the first time have incorporated a Mac chip. All this without detracting from the iPhone 13, worthy of recognition, like the Apple Watch Series 7 or the AirPods 3. If you want to know which has finally been the winner, you just have to follow the gala live.

So, if you don’t have plans to reserve a spot for us this afternoon. And, as we have already advanced, you can also have a prize if you participate in the raffles. Cheer up!