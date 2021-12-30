Ellas.mx .-In Mexico City they are discarded 3.7 billion tons of textile waste per year, especially bedding and interior, as well as curtains; Only one percent is recycled, reveal data from the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat).

On the other hand, the United Nations (UN) considers that production in this industry is one of the most harmful and polluting for the environment, since it is responsible for 20% of global wastewater and 10% of emissions. total carbon.

“It seems that the desire for consumption is infinite while the reality is that we live on a planet that is already reaching its limits, natural resources are deteriorating, in addition to consuming those of the next generations”, Alerted the person in charge of the Sustainable Consumption area in the University Coordination for Sustainability (COUS) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), David Sébastien Monachon.

He assured that, if you really want to leave a better future, you need to make changes in the excessive consumption of products such as textiles, whose production and marketing are not sustainable.

According to information on the website of the international environmental organization Greenpeace, the pollution generated by clothing production is approximately 500 thousand tons of microplastics per year that reach the oceans. In addition, it is estimated that 73% of the garments produced annually end up incinerated or in garbage dumps, which contributes to soil and air pollution.

“Some clothing companies take advantage of people’s credulity and their real concerns related to caring for the environment to launch communication and marketing campaigns that seek to generate greater consumption and, with it, profit. This occurs especially when garments or articles for personal use are accompanied by labels and messages related to ‘green’ or ‘ecological’, without having a real sustenance in reality. This is known as greenwashing, ‘sustainability’ became fashionable by itself and makes selling”, He explained.

The American Economist Joseph Schumpeter he theorized the topic of innovations as a curve that rises until it ceases to be novel and falls because something else innovative is coming. So something similar happens in the world of clothing and fashion: when consumption drops, new fashions are created to drive endless consumption.

“Reconciling the economic, social and environmental aspects is difficult for the production and commercialization of textile products, since the product may be inaccessible to most of the population; The working conditions of workers at the company that produces the garment can be deplorable, and misinformation complicates the consumer’s task to identify their best options. Furthermore, the manufacturing processes are often not free from impacts on the environment; For example, to dye garments too much water is used or harmful chemical dyes are used that ultimately impact the environment and our health”, He said.

Some marketing studies indicate that in the Christmas season, households spend more on food and beverages, since the festivities are based on food; but on average they also consume 8,433 pesos in home and gardening, and 1,448 in clothing.

“Inquiry and environmental education are the best support that can exist before consuming textile products, since we must first reflect on whether it is really necessary to buy more clothing; In the event that it is consumed, review the quality of the fabrics to make sure that the garment will last longer and move away from slogans that seek to link forms of consumption with identity or guilt, feeling ‘cool’ or buying ‘green’ not necessarily sustainable”Suggested David Monachon.

To make a responsible consumption of these materials, he added, it is also important to have information about their origin, manufacturing and production processes, and to know who is behind this.

“To avoid more waste and environmental contamination, there are other alternatives to give garments a second use, such as taking them to commercial stores that promote textile recycling or opting for bazaars where garments are given a second chance, but first of all , we must reduce our consumption, “ advised the academic.

DZ