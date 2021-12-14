Give the gift of a healthier way of cooking with this large capacity oil-free fryer (10 liters): for 130 euros

Last update: December 13, 2021

There is something that is becoming very fashionable and that more and more people want. And yes, it is the oil-free fryer. Many people decide to buy it and the truth is that it is one of the best purchases that can be made. You save time with it and it is also very healthy. If you were thinking of buying one or giving it away, this fryer is a great option and costs 129 euros on Amazon. A good price for a large capacity model.

Oilless fryers have many advantages, one of which is that you will get the food you like made as usual but much healthier since the amount of oil used is much less than when doing it in a conventional deep fryer or in a frying pan. If you are thinking of starting to eat healthier, this is undoubtedly a great way to do it.

This fryer has a oven-like design but in miniature. Has a 10 liter capacity, so it is quite large.

This will come in handy if you have a very large family. You no longer have to do multiple batches to fry food in one pan. With this fryer you will do it all at once and you will be able to sit quietly at the table without being aware of whether the next batch is burned or not. What’s more, You will get much less dirty since the oil will not come out and you will not stain so many kitchen utensils.

The temperature at which it works it goes from 80 to 200 degrees. And we can use it too as a grill, oven or to dehydrate fruits.

Door window it is transparent, so we can see how the food is going. The door can be disassembled for better cleaning.

Comes with two trays to be able to put several things at the same time, The only thing we will have to do is change their position in the middle of cooking so that they are done well on all sides.

Has a basket to put the potatoes and that you keep moving and that way they will be much more crispy. It also comes with a chicken rotisserie, so the chicken will also go around and it will be done as we like it. It has 6 grilling skewers, a drip tray and a grilling fork.

To cook much healthier, This oil-free fryer is perfect. Its price is 129 euros on Amazon.

Prices are correct at time of article publication and may change over time. Better with Health could receive a commission for your purchases.