When we talk about this specific program, we are referring to one of the many applications in the form of torrent clients that we can use. In this way, with qBittorrent we will have the possibility of both uploading and downloading this type of content directly and easily. This is one of the most popular and used alternatives in the sector, which competes directly, for example, with uTorrent. A good part of the secret of its success is given by all the functions that it offers us and that help us to get the most out of the software.

At the same time, it can be said that this is an application suitable for both new users in these areas, as well as for the more experienced. On the one hand, we can download it, install it and start using it at that moment, or customize it to the maximum from your configuration window. However, in this case we do not want to focus on the functionality of the application as such, but rather on its external appearance. And it is that this is equally important for many who wish work with a more original and personalized software.

Well, in this specific case it is important to know that qBittorrent offers us a very useful functionality for all this. Specifically, we refer to the possibility of establishing new themes that will change the graphical interface of the program.