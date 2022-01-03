When we install a program on our computer, it is beyond doubt that the first thing we look for is a good operation. This allows us to take full advantage of the application whatever its focus. However, the user interface that they offer us over the years has gained importance. That is why now we are going to talk about how to customize this section in the torrent client qBittorrent.
When we talk about this specific program, we are referring to one of the many applications in the form of torrent clients that we can use. In this way, with qBittorrent we will have the possibility of both uploading and downloading this type of content directly and easily. This is one of the most popular and used alternatives in the sector, which competes directly, for example, with uTorrent. A good part of the secret of its success is given by all the functions that it offers us and that help us to get the most out of the software.
At the same time, it can be said that this is an application suitable for both new users in these areas, as well as for the more experienced. On the one hand, we can download it, install it and start using it at that moment, or customize it to the maximum from your configuration window. However, in this case we do not want to focus on the functionality of the application as such, but rather on its external appearance. And it is that this is equally important for many who wish work with a more original and personalized software.
Well, in this specific case it is important to know that qBittorrent offers us a very useful functionality for all this. Specifically, we refer to the possibility of establishing new themes that will change the graphical interface of the program.
Download these themes to give qBittorrent another look
Therefore, in the event that we want to work with a more original program to download torrent from P2P networks, we can download various themes to use in qBittorrent. In fact, next, we are going to show you some interesting proposals of this type so that you can download them and set them as a specific theme. First of all, we will tell you that this is something that you can do from the Tools / Options / Behavior / Use custom UI theme menu option. Once we activate this function we will have the possibility to choose the theme from the disk location where we have it stored.
It is worth mentioning that several of these topics we refer to are open source and developed by independent users. This is the case for example of Qbt-Theme which offers us several different interface aspects once we have installed it. In the event that we want to give qBittorrent a darker look, we can also opt for qBittorrentDarktheme.
Taking into account that dark themes are widely used at the moment.In this sense we can also opt for the option called Black Theme. And continuing in this same line we can also make use of the theme called Dracula, that you do not need more details about the aspect that it proposes to us.