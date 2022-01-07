My Joy is still present in the nostalgic memory of many people, including those of the millennial generation, which could even be the last to know the boom of its educational products, because, although they still remain on the market, they are already little-requested items from the Three Kings. This, since today’s children are immersed in digital purchases, electronic devices and toys imposed by the fashion of television programs and streaming.

But nevertheless, Social media users still remember how the brand was guilty of spreading children’s imaginations and generating professional aspirations through pedagogical games. in which they were encouraged to develop skills in all kinds of disciplines and trades.

It was through these games that many knew their love for styling, sewing, baking, pottery and even science, with the chemical laboratory and the famous factories of practically everything, soap, gummies, slime, chocolate, ice cream, balls, candles. and much more.

👑Today we remember when we were children and the wise men brought us toys, among those surely some of the iconic ones from Mi Alegría🎁🌠 https://t.co/eK8qbY2mUO pic.twitter.com/9BqaCaJBiR – Coolhuntermx (@coolhuntermx) January 6, 2022

Toys My Joy continues to exist !!!

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7JLPEjw0Uo – alejandro montiel b (@montielabonilla) January 4, 2022

With My Joy toys …

And although there are hundreds of ways in which adults are remembering their childhood on this Three Kings Day, there are also those who went further and recreated the iconic image of the brand with new skills that today represent them and even those who were further afield and created parody versions of these products.

For example, the Twitter user @ carlosrdz_04 published this January 6 the peculiar, ingenious and funny gift that he found under his Christmas tree.

His relatives wanted to portray his childhood with Mi Alegría in his new favorite activity and they created their own “Michelada factory”, alluding to his taste for the drink.

Likewise, another user made fun of how didactic the brand is to the point of creating a very religious, ironic and, we must say, somewhat disrespectful version, but that ultimately caused a furor among Internet users and laughter for the December dates.

This is the version of @ goeco78 of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ “to build at home”:

🎶 with “my joy” toys, we are always happy… with “my joy” toys… we learn… and we play🎶 pic.twitter.com/mMfmoABPI5 – angar (@ goeco78) January 6, 2022

Finally, we find two Mi Alegría toys that do exist, but that are generating conversation on social networks due to the implications that the same users have drawn on their packaging. In the first, the Soap Factory, referring to Adolf Hitler, and in the second, the Crystallization Laboratory, with a hint to Walter White from Breaking Bad.

Fucking toys “My joy.”

They no longer hide ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/47IF16ZvWM – Matasanos Carroñero® MD, PhD & ChPT 🦴 (@condrosarcasmo) December 27, 2021

