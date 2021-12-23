In 2017, John List, an economist at the University of Chicago, took a disastrous Uber ride. He had reserved the vehicle to attend a conference in downtown Chicago, where he was supposed to present an article. The trip ended up being a (almost touristy) tour of Chicago and took him twice as long as it should have. The funny thing is, List was also Uber’s chief economist and took his complaint directly to the CEO of the company. “I will never use your application again because I have had a terrible trip. And to compound the evil, I have not even received an apology.” To which they replied: “Well, why don’t you work on that?”

And boy did he.

The study. The result was a study titled Towards an understanding of the economics of apologies, published in the National Office for Economic Research. In it, List and three collaborators analyze an experiment involving 1.5 million users to determine if and how the company should apologize when a customer has a bad experience.

List and his co-authors define a “bad trip” as one that reaches its destination later than the arrival estimate provided by Uber. The company’s data showed that riders whose lousy rides were more than 5 minutes late tended to spend 5-10% less on Uber in the future than would have otherwise been expected. In other words, people with bad experiences are less likely to rebook an Uber vehicle.

How is this mitigated? List’s team tested eight possible responses on 1.5 million cars whose “bad” trips stole an extra 10-15 minutes. Responses came via email one hour after the trip ended, combining a possible financial remedy (a promo code of $ 5 off a future trip) with one of the following four written apology options:

No apologies
Basic apology. For example, "Oh no! Your trip took longer than we estimated."
State apology. For example: "We know that our estimate was incorrect."
Apology for compromise. For example: "We are working hard to provide you with arrival times that you can count on."





Conclusions.. Economists spent a couple of months sending Uber riders these apology notes, and sometimes a $ 5 travel coupon as compensation, and found that … people like free rides! The main finding of the investigation was mainly the promotional code that can be used for future travel, which restores the reputation of the company and not the excuse itself. Passenger satisfaction was measured by a slight increase in net spend after receiving an apology with a promo code. Apologies were most effective for trips that were a little late or very late, and least effective for moderate delays, where the passenger was more likely to blame Uber for the bad experience.

But that only worked for the first delayed ride. For a second and third trip, an apology with a promo code could have a negative effect on future expenses. Economists said this “backfire effect” was consistent with consumers perceiving each apology as a promise of improvement, only to be disappointed again.

The proof. The results are strikingly similar to the findings of a 2018 study by researchers at NYU and Via, a transportation app that operates in New York, Chicago and Washington DC, with shared rides. In that experiment, the researchers considered the best way to compensate thousands of “frustrated” passengers who were picked up at least 8 minutes later than Via estimated. They tried to compensate them in the following ways:

Control: no compensation Communications: Passengers received a text message from Via to apologize for the inconvenience, but without financial compensation. Credit: Passengers received a $ 5 credit for future trips Disclaimer: the charges for the trip were refunded to the passenger

Each passenger received their “compensation” with a text message from Via. Researchers found that the $ 5 coupon was “significantly more effective” in getting customers to spend more on Via in the future than a message apology or travel fee waiver, as providing a credit value offers an opportunity for the passenger to use the service again. The coupon also turned out to be a positive income for Via, as frustrated passengers who were promoted spent 12% more, on average, than frustrated passengers who were not compensated in any way.

