A new year has begun and the shopping season is not over yet, the first week of the year for most people is synonymous with the January slope, since it is in December when the December holidays create a considerable economic spill; However, that is why it is important to connect with the consumer using appropriate strategies to encourage purchase. An example of this is the case in networks where a consumer congratulates Oxxo for its marketing strategy.

Every day, self-service stores such as Oxxo, offer a number of good moments, it is here that as many things happen as there are stores, an example of this is what is exposed on digital platforms such as Twitter, in which users make all kinds of of circumstances that generate, laughter, friendship and good will.

User congratulates Oxxo

In social networks, a congratulation to Oxxo employees was released for the ironic way of offering a product, this moment was recorded with a photograph which the consumer occupies to give evidence of the comic moment exposed from his personal Twitter account.

On Twitter, the ironic moment that caused the happiness of the consumer exposed in networks was announced, the user named @erickbortolotti, placed a photograph where you can read: “beers more dead than your dreams and desires.” This phrase is offering alcoholic beverages, also as a comment the user pointed out: “Give this bastard an award for the best marketing campaign, please !! CC @Tiendas_OXXO, @CE_Mexico # Feliz2022 #FelizVestivalATodos ”. That is why the liking and level of conviction that irony and comedy can generate in consumers is demonstrated, as some authors have pointed out, it is a fundamental piece as a way of marketing strategy, having the help of humor, and that this represents an advantage when it comes to impacting the consumer.

Humor has among its characteristics as a marketing tool, a constant effectiveness, since this is the one who says a feeling of pleasure which impacts consumers in an organic and little forced way, seeking to generate instant pleasure in buyers, in addition to creating sympathy. , towards the product and the brand, associated with the company as something favorable, since the end consumer associates laughter with eating something positive.

This aspect, in addition to positively impacting consumers, generates an unexpected impact on the public, since actions such as viralization in social networks allow reaching non-direct audiences, thus expanding the base of potential consumers, this because the end of comedy-related advertising aims to link the brand with the consumer, effectively.

