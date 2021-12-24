In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Break the monotony of white lighting with this discounted RGB LED bulb at AliExpress Plaza, and it arrives in three days.

The smart led bulbs They offer you total control over the lights in your home. You can choose from 16 million colors, program them, activate or turn them off over the Internet, among other things. Better yet with a discount!

You can buy the ExtraStar 10 or 15W RGB LED bulb with a 39% discount. It only costs 9.5 euros in AliExpress Plaza, with free shipping from Spain in three days. For that price to appear, you must apply the 2 euro coupon that is just below the price.

Is about a 10 or 15 W LED bulb, type E27, the standard for most ceilings and lamps, which can be controlled from a mobile app.

10 or 15 W ExtraStar RGB LED bulb controllable from mobile for only 9.5 euros

Note that these 10 W and 15 W are equivalent to the light factor of 60 and 90 W in a conventional light bulb.

These bulbs, in addition to the traditional soft white, can general 16 million colors, selectable from the app.

Combining several of them you can create different party environments, reading, gaming, television viewing, or simply light up a room.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts. Read: This practical Xiaomi backpack has an anti-theft pocket

It can be programmed so that turns on and off at certain times, and since it has WiFi too can be controlled remotely.

For example, if you are on vacation, you can turn it on and off randomly, so it looks like someone is home.

Too is compatible with the Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can control them with your voice.

The ExtraStar 10 or 15W RGB LED bulb with a 39% discount. It only costs 9.5 euros in AliExpress Plaza, with free shipping from Spain in three days. For that price to appear, you must apply the 2 euro coupon that is just below the price.