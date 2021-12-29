GimGoon withdraws from competitive LoL scene

Kim “GimGoon” Han-saem, one of the professional players of League of Legends highlights of recent years, announced yesterday that it will be officially withdrawing from the competitive scene of this MOBA. This is something that was already seen coming after GimGoon was inactive for a whole year, but now we can confirm it in its entirety.

In his statements, GimGoon He said that he had already considered his retirement for a very long time:

“After having been in this profession for so long, I have always had their support, that of my colleagues and my friends, and I have no regrets about my career.”

GimGoon also thanked FunPlus Phoenix for everything, and said that he would be present during the future celebration for the fourth anniversary of this team.

This player’s career started in 2013, when he played for several small teams until eventually he joined the teams of Samsung Blue and KT Rolster Bullets. Your time in South Korea It was relatively short, since in 2014 he moved to China where he remained for the rest of his career.

We don’t know what will happen to the professional player now, but most likely he will dedicate the rest of his time to streaming just as many other retired League of Legends professionals have. Remember to follow Rainbow7 to learn about some of the best plays within the competitive scene of LOL.

Via: Dot eSports