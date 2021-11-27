The last round of the WTCR, held in Sochi, has started with very changeable track conditions. FP1 in the dry and FP2 in the wet so that the drivers and teams know the Russian track in all its ‘versions’. A scenario that has allowed a better preparation for a classification that seems fundamental, at the same time that it is even. For the moment, Gilles Magnus and Yann Ehrlacher have made their mark by dominating both free practice sessions, with the Audi driver being the benchmark in the dry and the WTCR leader in the wet. Strong accident of Jordi Gené in FP1.

Gilles Magnus started FP1 setting the best time in full learning by pilots and teams of the track. Thed Björk replied, but Magnus managed to break the bar of 2:19 to sign the final 2: 18.544 that placed him at the forefront of the session with a time below the RER Russia. Thed Björk was thus almost six tenths of the Audi driver, with Nathanaël Berthon, Tom Coronel and Yvan Muller completing the ‘top 5’. The session has been very clean, although there has been a red flag for Jordi Gené’s accident. Also Bence Boldizs has had a spin.

Yann Ehrlacher hit the table in the free seconds on the wet asphalt of Sochi.

The alternation between Audi and Lynk & Co drivers in FP1 was broken in the second free practice session, among other things due to the presence of wet asphalt. The rain that started almost on the checkered flag of FP1 caused that the track was about 12 seconds slower in FP2, drawing a totally different scenario. In fact, Yann Ehrlacher managed to be the fastest rider in these conditions after marking a time of 2: 30.467. The WTCR leader managed to beat Mikel Azcona by only 21 thousandths, while Yvan Muller was third to 66 thousandths of his nephew.

Like Mikel Azcona, Honda riders also took a step forward making the wet conditions good. In fact, Néstor Girolami took the fourth fastest time in FP2, while Esteban Guerrieri occupied the fifth place. For its part, Gabriele Tarquini took sixth place, all after receiving a tribute in FP1 by making all his rivals a corridor with their vehicles at the pace of the Italian. After his accident, Jordi Gené did not dispute this session, like a Tiago Monteiro who has been indisposed since early in the morning.