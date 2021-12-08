EFE.- The Gilgamesh Tablet, a 3,500-year-old clay tablet recounting in cuneiform writing what is considered one of the earliest epics in history, was unveiled this afternoon in Baghdad, after being stolen from an Iraqi museum in 1991. , recovered and returned by the United States.

The Gilgamesh table was presented along with two other archaeological objects delivered by the US and the United Kingdom, in a ceremony organized by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, which highlighted the pace of recovery of heritage looted from Iraq.

“This day represents a victory over all those who tried to steal our great history and Iraqi civilization., and it is a message for all those who seek to distort the history of Iraqi Mesopotamia, “said Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during the ceremony.

The Gilgamesh tablet is one of 12 pieces that still exist with the epic of Gilgamesh, a demigod and king of the Mesopotamian city of Uruk, in search of complete immortality.

The story, some 5,000 years old and written in the Sumerian language and cuneiform script (one of the earliest writing systems of mankind), is among the oldest epics and includes the first allusion to the universal flood, which inspired some from the stories of the Hebrew Bible.

It may interest you: Archaeologists discover Mexican altar from the year 1,600 in Plaza Garibaldi

The tablet in question was discovered in 1853 in ruins in northern Iraq, stolen from a museum in the Arab country during the Gulf War and recovered by the US authorities. after having been acquired in 2014 by a company owned by evangelical Christian entrepreneurs, who wanted to exhibit it in a museum on the Bible in Washington.

Along with the Gilgamesh tablet, a Sumerian piece from the Warka period, also confiscated and returned by the United States, and a Sumerian painting from southern Iraq delivered by the British Government were presented.

During the presentation ceremony, Hussein stressed that in recent months Iraq has recovered a total of 17,916 archaeological pieces returned by the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands with the collaboration of UNESCO.

“We are conducting the largest antique salvage operation in the last four months,” he said.

After the US invasion of 2003, thousands of pieces stolen from museums and archaeological sites left Iraq (in whose territory the Sumerian civilization developed, from 4500-1900 BC), considered the first in the world, thousands of pieces stolen from museums and archaeological sites in the midst of chaos and violence, in addition to those looted and later destroyed by terrorists from the Islamic State (IS) group.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed