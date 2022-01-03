Twelfth night is approaching and many of us may be finalizing the purchases, if this is your case, do not worry because without leaving home (and avoiding long lines) We’ve booked five original purchases for decor lovers with next-day shipping.

From desk lamps to DIY decorative objects, here are some of the coolest last-minute gifts we’re listing on Amazon today:





Lovers of reading will surely find this retractable bookend made of high-quality stainless steel -which promises not to rust- super practical, perfect to place on a shelf but also on the work table (since it comes with a built-in pen).

It is an industrial-style design that will nevertheless fit into any type of decoration thanks to its discreet silhouette in dark green. We find it on Amazon for only 17.99 euros, with express shipping included, as long as you are a Prime customer.

Bookends, Retractable Book Shelves





If you are looking for a vintage-inspired gift that is also practical and original, this table lamp for the desk with LED light -also for the reading corner or the bedside table- is perfect. It is a 1920s-inspired design that will give an elegant touch to the home office (especially useful now that many of us telecommute).

The base in gold color further highlights the upper part in dark green. We find it for sale on Amazon with express shipping for only 31.30 euros.

Globo 24917 – Table lamp





If the person in question is a plant lover but a bit clueless, this set of three small pots with automatic watering, which is perfect for those who do not have much hand with plants yet.

In addition, it is a minimalist Nordic-style design that includes three small square pots in black placed next to each other on a bamboo base. A set of features that make it fit in any part of the house, from the kitchen to the living room or the study. We have them with express shipping for only 18.99 euros.

Herb Pot With Automatic Watering





An option as original as it is entertaining is this sausage dog figure on papercarft that you will have to make by hand. A perfect way to relax that also gives a super original touch to any corner of the house.

The figure can be assembled with little difficulty, so we can take advantage of it and do it with the little ones in the house, in this way the gift is perfect for the whole family. We can find it on Amazon for 31.99 euros (with shipping the next day as long as you are subscribed to Prime).

Dachshund Papercraft kit





In appearance this is a gift perhaps less original than the previous ones, but it all depends on how it is used. In this case it occurs to us that it may be perfect for the entrance of the house and use it as a mask hanger.

The marble base with the gold metal structure gives it a very elegant touch that is sure to fit into any decoration and without a doubt gives presence in the entrance. We have it on Amazon with shipping the next day for only 14.99 euros (as long as you are a Prime customer, of course).

Navaris Jewelry and Accessories Holder

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without abandoning Amazon and in a different category of products, we made three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The most popular broom vacuum cleaner: The Cecotec Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex is a 3-in-1 broom vacuum with more than 3600 ratings and an average rating of 4 stars. We have it today for 169 119 euros.

Cecotec Cordless and Bagless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex, 330 W, 3 in 1: Vertical, Broom and Hand, with Digital Brushless Motor, 20 KPA, Up to 50 min of autonomy

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 29.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, Self-cleaning System, ECAM 22.110.B, Black 35x24x43cm

