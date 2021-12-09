We continue with the 2021 Christmas lists. On this occasion, This year it gave us great games for all types of users regardless of your preferred console. Here are titles from Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation, each packed with quality, and a perfect buy for this era.

Hitman iii – Currently at $ 1,392 pesos

Without a doubt, one of the first strong games of the year. Almost a year after its release, this installment has more content that makes this installment the definitive Hitman experience.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Currently at $ 1,099 pesos.

One of the best Wii U games came to the Nintendo Switch accompanied by a great experience that gives us a small look at the future of Mario in the 3D world.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Currently at $ 1,279 pesos.

After the bad taste of Marvel’s Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy has shown that Insomniac Games are not the only ones capable of making good Marvel games. An unmissable adventure.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Currently at $ 1,151 pesos.

One of the great PlayStation 5 exclusives that we saw this year is a great sample of the potential of this console. All users of this console must have this title in their hands.

WarioWare: Get It Together! – Currently at $ 899 pesos.

Wario is back, and this time his friends are an important part of this experience that is perfect for playing together during this Christmas season.

Forza Horizon 5 – Currently at $ 1,510 pesos.

For many, this is the game of the year, and the best letter that Xbox gave us in recent months. It is time to explore the beautiful locations of Mexico in an open world game that is very worthwhile.

Shin Megami Tensei V – Currently at $ 857 pesos.

Do not hesitate. This is one of the best RPGs of the year, and a delivery that all fans of this genre and of Atlus’s work must have in their collection. Without a doubt, unmissable.

Returnal – Currently at $ 1,279 pesos.

One of the jewels of the PlayStation 5 that all users of the console must also have. A roguelike that will put all your skills to the test, delivering a fantastic story along the way.

Deathloop – Currently at $ 1,336

A solid candidate for this year’s GOTY. An adventure that shows that Arkane is one of the best studios when it comes to FPS. Another great PS5 exclusive.

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Currently at $ 803 pesos.

If you weren’t a fan of the reality of Forza Horizon 5, then Hot Wheels Unleashed toy style is what you need. An arcade adventure that undoubtedly surprised more than one.

Via: Amazon