The Christmas season has arrived. It’s time to give and take, and there is no better gift than a video game console. From the new platforms that give us access to titles with a great visual style, to those that have been on the market for some time, but offer an extensive library of games. So here we present our gift guide focused on consoles.

Xbox Series S – Currently at $ 6,699 pesos.

This is the most accessible option to enter the new generation. Combine this console with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, and you will have at your disposal an extremely extensive catalog of games, both third and first party games.

Nintendo Switch 1.1+ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Nintendo Online – Currently at $ 7,773 pesos.

It’s never too late to get a Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is one of the best you can find right now, as it also includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a great option for this time, and three months of Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise Blue – Currently at $ 5,299 pesos.

The most accessible option of the Switch family at the moment, and a console that surely appeals to all those who just want to play in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch OLED – Currently at $ 9,999 pesos

The latest Nintendo console may not improve the home experience much, but it is the best way to enjoy games on the go.

PlayStation 4 – Mega Pack 18 – Currently at $ 8,499 pesos.

A PlayStation 4 gives us access to hundreds of games, and this package includes Ghost of Tsushima, God of War and Ratchet & clank, three titles that all fans of this company must have.

PlayStation Classic – Currently at $ 1,724 pesos.

Enjoy the legacy of the first PlayStation with 20 classic games like Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, Person, Twisted Metal and many more.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda – Special Limited Edition – Currently at $ 1,259 pesos.

Without a doubt, a good option to celebrate the anniversary of this series. This little console offers the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventures of Link, and Link’s awakening.

Xbox series x

This is the most powerful console of the moment. If you want to enjoy the best versions of third party titles, this is your option. In the same way, the Xbox offer is getting better and better.

Playstation 5

With technology like DualSense and 3D Audio, the PS5 is a great option for all gamers who want to experience all the exclusives that this generation has for fans of this company.

Via: Amazon