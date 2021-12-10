Not everything is just video games. One of the elements that not many consider when playing are accessories. In this way, giving a control, mouse or headphones is a perfect option for this Christmas season. Thus, here we tell you which are the best offers in this section.

GUNNAR lenses – Currently at $ 2,005 pesos.

Avoid damaging your eyes by spending hours and hours in front of a screen with these lenses.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – Currently at $ 1,737 pesos.

Forget the Joy-Con drift and enjoy a great controller to play on your Nintendo Switch.

GeeRic Case for OLED Switch – Currently at $ 439 pesos.

With this great package you can take your Nintendo Switch OLED everywhere without worrying about damaging it.

Razer Kraken -Gaming headphones – Currently at $ 844 pesos.

Audio is an important part of video games, and Razer is always a company that offers great product quality.

Razer Mamba Elite -Mouse Gaming with 000 DPI Optical Sensor – Currently at $ 844 pesos.

For all those who prefer to play on PC, Razer once again has the perfect option for all users of this platform.

Razer BlackWidow V3 – Currently at $ 3,524 pesos.

To go along with the mouse and headphone combo, Razer also has a RGB-lit keyboard perfect for gaming.

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset – Currently at $ 2,041 pesos.

All PS5 users should have 3D headphones, something that the Pulse 3D covers perfectly.

Sony Dualshock 4 – Accessory for rear button – Currently at $ 528 pesos.

PS4 users cannot be left out. In this way, this rear button offers a series of improvements for those who enjoy the multimedia elements of the console.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Currently at $ 1,599 pesos.

One controller is necessary for everyone, and Xbox has done a job of offering a lot of variety for the gamer.

Seagate STEA4000407 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – Currently at $ 2,899 pesos.

With an increased emphasis on digital games, having an external drive like this has become a necessity.

Via: Amazon