505 Games and One More Level are preparing a couple of novelties that will once again expand the content of Ghostrunner and the most important of them is the new Project_Hel expansion, which is set for release on January 27, 2022 with a price of 14.99 euros.

This downloadable content was originally planned to be released as a minor update, but it has eventually turned into an entirely new experience that players will take on. the role of Hel, one of the bosses from the original title, while descending from Dharma Tower on a somewhat bloody mission.

The DLC in question is designed so that it can be enjoyed by newcomers as well as those who have been playing it for a long time. Ghostrunner, with gameplay focused even more on action and with the possibility of surviving an additional attack. Thus throughout six levels in which Hel will have your own progression system and you will have to face new enemies and final bosses.

However, before Project_Hel arrives it will be published a Christmas pack To celebrate the upcoming holidays, which will improve Jack’s appearance with the gift-wrapped Rudolph’s Run sword, as well as wielding the icy Solstice katana or ripping enemies to shreds with the Nini Wonderland . All this from December 7th and completely free of charge.