Ghostbusters: Afterlife releases trailer | Atomix

Originally, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a spiritual sequel to the two ’80s films, was due to hit theaters last year. However, due to the pandemic, this work was indefinitely delayed. Fortunately, the feature film will hit the big screen next November, and The new trailer for the film was released today.

The trailer gives us more context for the adventure, as well as a new look at Trevor, played by Finn Wolfhard from Stranger things, and Mr. Grooberson, by Paul Rudd. Here we can see how a small town in the United States becomes the home of several ghosts.

As you could see, Annie Potts appears in the trailer, playing Janine Melnitz once again. Similarly, at the end you can hear the voice of Bill Murray, who gave life to Peter Venkman. In this way, the appearance of other members of the original film is not ruled out.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife It will only arrive in theaters on November 10, 2021. In related topics, here you can see the first teaser of Army of Thieves. Similarly, here is the new look at the series of Chucky.

Via: Ghostbusters

