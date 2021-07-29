Marvel studios would be working on nine television series for Disney + not yet announced, among them would be Ghost Rider

We know that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is planning ahead, but rumors suggest that the studio has up to nine unannounced Disney + television series in various stages of development, including a new adaptation of Ghost rider.

With WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and LokMarvel Studios has had a huge impact on Disney + this year. That is clearly going to continue advancing, in August it will be released, What would happen if…?, and before the year is out, they will Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye; and the next one will be just as exciting with She-Hulk, Armor Wars, Secret Invasion, and Moon knight.

We previously learned that there are a number of programs in progress that we are not aware of, but Murphy’s Multiverse states that there are currently nine unannounced series in various stages of development. Pointing out that Ghost Rider, Secret Warriors and Nova they are “potentially” among them.

Peter Cameron, writer and editor of WandaVision, is said to spearhead one of these projects as a co-producer. In addition to writing the “New Spooktacular Halloween” Y “In a very special episode …” to Wandavision, is also known for Carnival row and the next movie The Magic Order from Netflix.

The writer of Better call saulMarion Dayre has also been cast as the lead writer for an upcoming Marvel Studios series coming to Disney +, so Kevin Feige is clearly making a lot of moves.

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s clear that whatever happens on the small screen now will be just as important as the stories we see in theaters. We most likely won’t get any official announcements anytime soon, but that could change on investor day disney 2021.

You can currently see the series in full WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Lok on Disney +, you can try the service here.