NFTs are coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint from Ubisoft as one-of-a-kind cosmetics and collectibles in the world, the publisher announced Tuesday. Ubisoft described the implementation of NFTs in his game as a “experiment“, and removed concerns about the environmental impact of technology by rating his new company as”energy efficient” and “environmentally sustainable“.

Digits, as you call them Ubisoft, they will be the first NFT , or non-fungible tokens, “playable in a AAA game“said the publisher. The digits will be entered into the Windows PC versions of Breakpoint via the platform Ubisoft Connect. Ubisoft is also setting up another platform, called Ubisoft Quartz, to manage the acquisition of these NFTs.

“Each Digits is a unique collectible with its own serial number for others to see in-game”Ubisoft said in a statement announcing Quartz, “It also keeps track of its current and former owners for years to come, making players an integral part of the game’s history. “.

The release says Digits are playable cosmetic items that “give players the ability to customize their experience and complete their missions in style.” “With Digits, items are no longer tied to a player’s game inventory, as they can be made available for sale for other eligible players to purchase outside of the Ubisoft ecosystem.“the company said.