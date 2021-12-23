Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation director Chad Stahelski spoke about the state of the movie. Read what he said In this note!

One of the upcoming video game adaptations to film is that of Ghost of tsushima, adaptation of which not much more is known than the name of its director, Chad Stahelski (John Wick Saga). But now, Stahelski He talked about the movie, and although he did not say much, at least it gives us an idea of ​​the state of the adaptation of Ghost of tsushima.

In an interview with the medium IGN, who asked about the movie, Stahelski He said it is in the early stages of development, but the team is concentrating on doing the best they can. “We just want to get it right. You know how video game adaptations can come out ”, said the director. “So we are taking our time and doing it right. We’re working closely with the game’s developers to make sure we keep track of what’s great about it. “

But the director didn’t say much more than this. Stahelski informed that the script is still being written and that he is sure that the fans of the video game “They will be very happy with what they are working on.” When asked about the cast of the film, the director said that “They are not in that instance yet.”

The official adaptation of Ghost of tsushima it was announced earlier this year. The movie is produced by Sony Pictures Y PlayStation Productions, and also by Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind the video game. “We are excited to join Chad Y 87 Eleven Entertainment, to bring his take on Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who are passionate about our video games, and make sure we can create rich adaptations that excite our fans and new audiences “, said at the time Director of PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash.

The participation of Stahelski as a director was confirmed at the same time as the announcement of the film. The director said at the time to play Ghost of tsushima several times it was what generated interest in adapting the samurai game. And it is expected that Stahelski do a great job with the action scenes, as you did with the John wick.

As it is not known what the script is about yet, the fans hope that at least Daisuke Tsuje, who played the main character Jin sakai in the video game, he appears in the movie and many even say that it would be nice if he reinterpreted the character. But the participation of Tsuje It is neither confirmed nor are there rumors going around about it.

In case you don’t know what it’s about Ghost of tsushima, the story focuses on Jin sakai, a samurai who must fight against the invading forces of the Mongol empire. The game received several good reviews from both fans and critics, with most praising the open world details and in-game combat. The video game was so acclaimed that this year it was released Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut which is an improved version exclusively for Playstation 5. This version also adds a new location as well as weapons, armor, and graphics improvements.

