He has assured that they want to “do it right” and that they are taking the necessary time.

From March this 2021 we know a Ghost of Tsushima movie is in the works, in which Peter Kang, member of Sucker Punch, would Executive producer. And, as expected, said production will adapt the story that the game tells of PlayStation Studios.

Today we have news about this production again, since the project manager, Chad Stahelski (known for being the director of all four John Wick movies, starring Keanu Reeves), has said, via some statements to IGN, who wants to make a good adaptation of the title. This may be a very obvious thing to do, but as we already know, usually film adaptations of the medium tend to have a negative reception, with a few exceptions. Therefore, the director has wanted to make it clear that he wants his film to be part of those exceptions.

The director of the film wants to make a good adaptation

“We just want to get it right,” Stahelski said in the aforementioned IGN red carpet interview. The Matrix: Resurrecctions. “You know how video game adaptations can go. So we’re taking our time and we’re doing it right. We are working very closely with the game developers to make sure we stick to what is good, “added the director.

According to Stahelski himself, there is still a lot of work to be done, as they are still writing the script. Even so, he also meant that fans of the game “they will be very happy with what we are doing“Continuing with some of his statements, the director was also asked about the possibility that Daisuke Tsuje, the voice actor of Jin Sakai, will be part of the cast of the film, to which he replied the following: “we’ll see. We haven’t come that far yet“.

“We are taking our time”, has assured Stahelski himself

Now that we have reviewed everything said by Chad Stahelski, we have to remember that, surely, We will not have concrete news regarding the Ghost of Tsushima movie for quite some time, since they are still working on the script, as stated by the production director himself.

By the way, if you want to see our opinion on the improved version of the title of Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, we leave you our analysis here.

Related topics: PlayStation

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe