The Sucker Punch and PlayStation Studios game has surpassed 8 million copies sold worldwide.

It seems that the CES 2022 is giving enough of itself, we have had announcements like Nvidia’s new graphics, the RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 3050, or the new generation of virtual reality from Sony with the presentation of PlayStation VR2, in addition to confirming what will be its first game, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Although the thing has not ended there, since some less novel information has also been offered, but also quite interesting.

In this case, we are talking about sales figures from Ghost of Tsushima, the Sucker Punch open world game in which we put ourselves in the shoes of Jin Sakai. Apparently, the PlayStation game is in luck, as has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide, adding the original version that was released in 2020 and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, a revival that arrived in 2021 for PS4 and PS5.

We’re thrilled and amazed that #GhostOfTsushima has officially sold more than 8 million copies! Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support! pic.twitter.com/AQfyqviBlK – Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director’s Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) January 5, 2022

This milestone turns Ghost of Tsushima into one of the most successful releases from PlayStation Studios. “We are excited and surprised that Ghost of Tsushima has officially sold more than 8 million copies!”, They say in the tweet that we have left you above. The following can also be read in the same tweet: “Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are incredibly grateful for your support!”

It is worth mentioning that, during the last count that was made of the sales figures for Ghost of Tsushima, at that time the game had sold some 6.5 million copies, it was also announced that they were working on a movie based on the Sucker Punch play. This project is being directed by Chad stahelski, the person in charge of the films of John wick.

Taking advantage of the occasion, if you are one of those people who have not yet played the PlayStation adventure and are still undecided about whether to get a copy or not, you can take a look at our analysis of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. It may help you to decide to take the step or not.

