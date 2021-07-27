Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut size revealed

If you are thinking of playing Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, then keep in mind that you are going to require a good amount of space on your console. Via Twitter, the account of PlayStation Game Size has revealed the size that the game will occupy for its installation, and here we tell you exactly how much it is.

For version of PlayStation 5, you will require at least 63.8GB of free storage. It was not said how much for the version of Playstation 4, but surely it is a fairly similar amount, if not a little more. Let us remember that the Director’s Cut also adds the expansion of Iki Island, which promises between 15 and 20 hours of playtime.

In context, the original version of Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 currently weighs 52.2GB, and this with all updates (including Legends co-op mode), so the Director’s Cut it doesn’t really get too big.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut comes to PS5 and PS4 on August 20.

Source: PlayStation Game Size

