A tree that produces transparent apples? Not exactly, but it is a phenomenon of Nature, in which human beings do not intervene.

Looks like a glass apple, and in a way it is. But it is not glass, but ice. It is shaped like an apple, but there is no trace of it. Only a thin layer of transparent ice remains. That’s why it’s called ghost apple.

Is it true that this used to be an apple? How has it completely disappeared?

Humans have been for thousands of years manipulating fruit trees. Using grafts to create tens of thousands of apple varieties. Or molds to give curious shapes to your fruits. If you want to see square apples, don’t miss this video:

But the phenomenon of ghost apple, it is completely natural. It is created without human intervention.

These transparent apples that you see in the photos belong to the farmer’s orchard Andrew Sietsema, in Sparta, Michigan (United States).

He discovered them after a strong freezing rain storm: water that falls from the sky and freezes instantly.

This is the first key: ice water falls on apples, covering them with a thin wet layer, which freezes instantly.

We already know how the mold is formed, but what happened to the apple? How is it possible that it disappears completely?

Scientific reason, as Susan Brown, a Cornell University professor of agriculture, explains in Today, is that apples have a lower freezing point than water.

They end up turning into a kind of slurry so liquid that it ends up dripping through the gaps in the frozen layer and falling to the ground.

The result is that only the ice sheet with the silhouette of the deceased apple remains. So the term ghost apple, it seems quite adequate …

This curious natural phenomenon is quite rare, because several factors have to combine. And the ice layer is so thin, it barely lasts for a few hours.

It also does not occur with all apples, since those with the toughest flesh do not turn into liquid and do not disappear.

The best ones for creating ghost apples are the Golden Delicious and Jonagold variety.

The best ones for creating ghost apples are the Golden Delicious and Jonagold variety.