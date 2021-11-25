To show off a perfect straight and make hair look much shinier, there is no way to ally yourself with the hair straighteners, this tool works magic like no other, with them an impeccable smoothness is achieved and they are perfect for controlling frizz. Because, Investing in a good iron is essential for the best results and at the same time not damaging the hair. And during these days that we are celebrating Black Friday is a good time to find the perfect plates at a better price.

GHD plates





-GHD Gold, It is a professional hair straightener with which to create waves or achieve a perfect straightening, it has dual-zone heat technology, which guarantees an optimal temperature from roots to ends thanks to the sensors it has. The shape of its contoured and tilting plates adapt better to the hair and at the same time it is possible to straighten the hair more quickly. Price 199 now 157.10 euros.





ghd gold – Professional hair straightener, dual-zone technology





–Ghd original styler hair straightener, This is the first GHD plate and with which the plate market changed, so we are talking about the most iconic plate. It uses ceramic technology to provide a plate temperature that helps achieve a professional result. Heats up in 30 seconds making it perfect for quick styling. And thanks to its rounded barrel, different hairstyles can be made. Price 149 now 119 euros.

Ghd original styler hair straightener





–GHD Unplugged black plateThis year we have seen how GHD gave us joy with its travel iron, much smaller and without cable, a wonder to be able to comb our hair at any time and place since it has advanced technology. It also has the dual-zone system to regulate the heat in the most optimal way. Price 309 now 279 euros.

ghd unplugged hair straightener black





–Ghd platinum + white styler hair straightenerIt is a smart straightener that knows what your hair’s needs are, which means that it adapts to your hair for a personalized result. It provides more shine, strength and results for healthier hair as it reduces breakage. Price 265 now 212 euros.

ghd platinum + – Professional hair straightener, ultra-zone technology, white

Other plates that we have found on sale

And of course there is life beyond GHD plates, in the market we find equally great and interesting brands. Like this selection of different prices.





–Philips Pro hair straightener, these plates have a titanium coating and ionic care to reduce frizz and enhance shine. Its plates are long for a faster and easier straightening. Its warm-up time is very fast, in just 10 seconds. Price 77.99 now 55.97 euros.

Philips Pro HPS930 / 00 – Professional Hair Straightener





–Rowenta Premium hair straightener, its plates have a coating of Cashmere Keratin and argan oil to provide an extra shine to the hair. These plates guarantee a perfect straightening in a single pass thanks to their innovative Straight Optimizer system. They also regulate the temperature that guarantee 100% resistance to breakage. Price 79 now 49 euros.

Rowenta Premium Care SF7660 hair straightener with Cashmere Keratin coating and argan oil





–BaByliss Straight and curl Salon Brilliance, these plates are coated with titanium, which makes the plates very polished and glides perfectly on the hair, achieving a much faster straightening. It has 5 temperature settings from 150º to 230 ° C. Price 90.90 now 59 euros.

BaByliss Straight and curl Salon Brilliance ST482E hair straightener with Titanium





-Remington Keratin Therapy Pro model, the advanced ceramic plates of these plates together with the keratin achieve a perfect and ultra-shiny straightening. The floating plates are especially long to catch more hair. They also have a sensor that protects against heat, helping to protect hair from breakage. It has 5 temperature settings between 160 ° C and 230 ° C and they heat up in 15 seconds. Price 85.99 now 29.96 euros.

Remington Keratin Therapy Pro Professional Hair Straightener





–Braun Satin Hair 7, the SensoCare technology in these irons helps the built-in sensors analyze the hair for 20 times per second, in order to adapt to the most suitable temperature and not damage the hair. Your personalized screen will make comments for a more optimal hairstyle. Price 99.99 now 69.59 euros.

raun Satin Hair 7 ST780 – Professional hair straightener





L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0, these irons smooth or create waves with a steam system, which manages to transform hair effectively and smoothly, even on the most demanding hair. They are perfect for combing without damaging the hair as they respect the hair fiber, color and shine. Price 229 now 160.30 euros.

L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 Professional Hair Straightener – Steampod





–Philips EssentialCare hair straightener, here we have the cheapest plates of this selection. It has ceramic plates along with tourmaline, in addition its plates are long which facilitate combing and with less time more hair is straightened. They heat up in 60 seconds and reach a temperature of 210 ° C. Price 22 now 18 euros.

Philips EssentialCare HP8321 / 00 hair straightener with tourmaline ceramic plates

More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have 90 days of trial. You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their alerts via Telegram. You can also find here the best deals for Black Friday 2021.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photo | Etham