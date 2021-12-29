Kevin Lee, A professional mixed martial arts fighter, he has said that a major factor in his decision to sign with a new promotional company was Bitcoin (BTC).

According to a note from MMA news outlet BJ Penn, Russia-based Eagle Fighting Championship will pay Lee in BTC as part of a four-fight contract. The fighter would have been a HODLer from before the 2017 bull run, later using some of the earnings to live after paying for knee surgeries.

“That they pay me in Bitcoin and that they do not put me setbacks of any kind, it was huge in the decision [de firmar con Eagle FC]”, Lee said. “It gives me a lot more financial security and it will also help me fight better.”

Payments related to Eagle FC were not disclosed, but Lee has previously earned as much as $ 280,000 from his UFC fight with Tony Ferguson. In an interview on December 17, Lee hinted that Eagle FC would pay more than it earned while under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC, meaning a potential payout of 5.86 BTC or more at current prices of the cryptocurrency.

Lee, also known as “The Motown Phenom”, He was recently suspended from fighting for six months and fined after testing positive for Adderall. He was later released from his UFC contract before Eagle FC tried to add him to their talent roster; His first fight with the company is expected to be against Diego Sánchez on March 11.

The UFC has been leveraging the benefits of digital assets through partnerships with cryptocurrency and blockchain companies. In July, the organization signed a $ 175 million deal with Crypto.com for the next ten years, a deal that ultimately led to the launch of non-fungible tokens licensed by the UFC. Additionally, the wrestling championship has previously partnered with blockchain-based rewards app Socios and tokenization platform Chiliz to launch its own fan token.

Several MMA fighters have expressed interest in BTC and other tokens since Jon Fitch became the first professional fighter to be paid in Bitcoin in 2015. Last year, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez said that he had bought some BTC, while Ben Askren was paid to promote Litecoin (LTC) and supported the most recent BTC halving.

