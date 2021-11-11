Many people may stay without the christmas present they want the most. The shortage of microchips, semiconductors and computer parts in general continues to wreak havoc in many industries, including video games. We have all year 2021 seeing how the stock problems seriously affect the new generations of Microsoft consoles and those of Sony, whose projections are not at all promising. In fact, Sony has communicated that it has had to reduce its production more than what was still planned.

Sony originally planned to produce up to 16 million consoles in the corresponding fiscal year between March 2021 and March 2022. However, now, in information collected by Bloomberg, Sony has been forced to modify its projection towards 14.8 million units, thus being a reduction of up to a million PlayStation 5 that they had planned to have for the Christmas campaign and the coming winter. So all of this means that in the next 6 months there will be less stock of PS5 than originally planned.

Truly, this problem is bringing upside down both Sony and people who want to buy a PS5. Unlike other occasions, in which the possible barrier could be in the economy, the lack of game library, or in the lack of incentives to leave the Old-Gen, the problem of the current generation is in the inability to cope with the huge demand for consoles. This effect, which has been fed back to breaking all-time sales records in a debut year, makes the search for a PlayStation 5 a complete gymkhana for many.

Also, the worst thing is that this problem is spreading even to consoles that have been established for years, like Nintendo Switch. In the case of the hybrid, we learned recently that they were forced to reduce the production rate by 20% due to the shortage of microchips, directly affecting the initial stocks of the OLED Switch. Luckily, everything points to will begin to stabilize from mid-2022 to 2023, but now it is time to suffer the consequence of crypto-mercantile speculation.