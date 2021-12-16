GetApp, a business applications and solutions firm, conducted a survey analyzing the state of knowledge, interest, adoption and trust in cryptocurrencies in Spain, and revealed that 71% of the people surveyed use and trade with cryptocurrencies or plan to do so .

In principle, the study reveals the frequency with which respondents find out about what happens in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, which shows that 31% do it weekly, 27% sporadically, 16% do it. they do it daily and 12% say that they are never kept informed about the news or media related to the subject under study.

The survey bases its sample on three large groups distributed as follows: a first group with 27% of respondents stated that they currently buy or that at some point they bought cryptocurrencies, a second group with 44% that plan to do so and a third that he stated that he had not done so and that he does not intend to do so.

Regarding the investment strategies used by the study participants, the research shows that the preferred strategy by the respondents is a combination of trading and saving cryptocurrencies. 71% of the participants group together people who have bought cryptocurrencies and those who plan to do so.

Of this total of people, 37% state that the main motivation to acquire cryptocurrencies is investment, Although the fact implies some risks, therefore, 24% of the segment stated, that despite the risks that this investment methodology entails, they currently use cryptocurrencies for that purpose, while 27% state that they have invested in them by the fact of being referred or recommended by family or friends.

In this sense, considering investors who use instruments with less volatility (30%) such as movable assets, bonds, stocks and financial derivatives, cryptocurrencies, according to the study carried out, go to a second level of investment.

Also, more than half (56%) of respondents who currently invest in cryptocurrencies, state that these digital assets are part of their investment portfolio, that is, between 5 and 20%. Meanwhile, 23% affirm that less than 5% represents part of their portfolio and only 6% state that cryptocurrencies make up their total investments.

According to the data collected by GetApp, most of the respondents who are users and are interested in digital currencies, have medium and long-term strategies, which harmonize in a combination of savings; trading and even the use of the asset for the acquisition of some good or service.

43% of those surveyed used cryptocurrencies between a mixture of savings and trading in the medium term, in turn, 45% trust cryptocurrencies a lot or a lot as a means of secure payments online to businesses and institutions, while 54% of the segment indicates that there is a lot or a lot of interest in cryptocurrencies being accepted at the same level as the local currency.

Finally, according to the study carried out by the software company GetApp, it reveals that the main interest on the part of cryptocurrency users is trading and the benefits that this brings, secondly they locate the use that they can give to make payments of services, purchases of goods, trips or video games and in a third place, they place the interest of use in financial services, such as loans, investments, among others; be these via traditional institutions or via DeFi.

