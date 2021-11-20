If at any time you were interested in having an NFT to enjoy it in your «virtual gallery» but you couldn’t afford it, don’t worry, it came The NFT Bay.

This new site is clearly inspired by the popular torrent page The Pirate Bay, and its function is very simple: host the largest number of “works” and offer them to any user for free through a torrent.

A work of art within a work of art or simple piracy?

The Australian creator, programmer and artist Geoffrey huntley, presents The NFT Bay as a work of art titled The Billion Dollar Torrent and aims to make people understand what they really buy when it comes to a Non-Fungible Token. Therefore, this “work” has a value beyond the material or digital, but has a more philosophical and conscientious proposal.

I hope people understand that what you get when you buy NFT art are nothing more than instructions on how to access or download an image. The image is not stored on the blockchain and most of the images I have seen are hosted on web 2.0 storage, which will probably end up as 404, which means that the NFT has even less value. Geoffrey Huntley in interview for Vice

This project contains all the NFTs of the blockchains in Ethereum and Solana, and has a weight of 15 terabytes in compressed form (20 terabytes once it is decompressed), so, despite being a project available to everyone, it is not so easy that someone can access this «bank of works of art».

In this way, the artist wants people to think twice before “investing” their money in a digital work of art, since in the second quarter of 2021 there were 2.5 billion dollars in sales, according to Reuters.

Image: Reuters

