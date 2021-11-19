Get Wi-Fi throughout the house with these Black Friday deals

We show you some interesting offers in Amazon so you can improve Wi-Fi coverage and have a signal throughout the house. For him Black friday We can find some devices at a reduced price, so it is a great opportunity to make a purchase. Wi-Fi repeaters, PLC devices or Mesh systems can improve coverage and have better speed. We will also see other offers on routers or network switches.
Black Friday deals to improve Wi-Fi
On many occasions it is difficult to have Internet throughout the home. For example if we are in a room far from the router or with obstacles that prevent the signal from passing correctly. In these cases we need to install a device on our network to improve Wi-Fi. There are repeaters, Mesh or PLC systems that can bridge this distance. Good time to take advantage of the offers in networks for Black Friday.
AVM FRITZ! 1260E
- Kit of two PLC devices
- Dual band
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Sale price: 114.95 euros.
Devolo Magic 1
- Kit of two PLC devices
- Integrated power connector
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Two Fast Ethernet and one Gigabit Ethernet plugs
- Sale price: 89.90 euros.
Netgear EX6120
- Dual band Wi-Fi repeater
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Ethernet port
- Two external antennas
- Sale price: 39.99 euros.
AVM FRITZ! 2400
- Dual band Wi-Fi repeater
- Speed up to 2400 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- WPS
- Sale price: 71.99 euros.
Linksys VLP0103
- Mesh Wi-Fi system with router and two satellites
- Covers an area of up to 400 square meters
- Up to 3600 Mbps combined speed
- Control by application
- Sale price: 189.80 euros.
Tenda Nova MW3
- Kit of two Wi-Fi Mesh devices
- Dual band
- Parental control
- 1200 Mbps speed
- Sale price: 42.99 euros.
Routers on sale for Black Friday
We also want to show a series of routers that we can find on sale for Black Friday and that allow us to change the one we have from the operator and thus improve the signal and obtain the maximum performance when we connect devices to the network, either by cable or by Wifi. You can also improve the wireless connection.
Linksys MR9000
- Tri-band Wi-Fi router
- Four external antennas
- Four Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Control via app
- Covers an area of 175 square meters
- Sale price: 129.99 euros.
Tenda AC6
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Router
- Four external antennas
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Sale price: 19.99 euros.
TP-Link AC1900
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Router
- Speed up to 1900 Mbps
- Four Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Control by application
- Sale price: 49.39 euros.
Archer TP-Link TL-MR6400
- Wi-Fi router with 4G coverage
- Speed up to 300 Mbps
- Detachable antennas
- No configuration required
- Sale price: 65.98 euros.
Network switches on offer
If you need to connect more devices by cable, an interesting option is to have a network switch. It allows you to connect multiple computers by Ethernet cable and in this way avoid having to use Wi-Fi, so we will achieve greater stability.
D-Link DGS-105
- Network switch with five Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Metal chassis to dissipate heat
- QoS traffic prioritization
- Plug and play
- Sale price: 14.49 euros.
D-Link DGS-1100-08v2
- Network switch with eight Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Traffic prioritization
- D-Link Green Technology
- Plug and play
- Sale price: 29.99 euros.
