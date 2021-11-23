The Carlos Slim Foundation has a free course program called Train yourself for employment. There are for several areas: construction, fashion, sustainability, among others.
The Carlos Slim Foundation offers training courses for job search or self-employment through the train for employment site. It is about 93 free courses open to all the public. Here are the details.
Platform Train yourself for employment
This space arises with the objective that those interested are trained to get a job or open their own business. The courses are free, there are no requirements and you can enter them as many times as you want until you learn everything you need.