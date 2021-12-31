On December 31, the fourth season of Cobra Kai and we already have the first reactions.

Cobra Kai it is an unstoppable success. Since leaving YouTube and hitting the Netflix catalog, the series has become one of the streaming service’s biggest hits. So much so, that the company did not hesitate to renew it for more deliveries. Currently, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the fourth season and the new episodes, which promise scenes of pure action and hilarious moments.

Being based on the universe of karate Kid, the fourth season of Cobra Kai will feature great nods to this franchise. One of them will be the All Valley Karate Tournament, where Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence will join forces to fight John Kreese. The character will be more evil than ever and will have the help of an old face: Terry Silver. Without a doubt, this new installment promises to be surprising. The truth is that the specialized critics already had the opportunity to see the episodes and this is what they said about it.

Is it worth seeing?

Here are the first impressions of the fourth season of Cobra Kai:

“I have watched #CobraKai season 4 and it is another GREAT season with great emotional moments combined with the best martial arts fights of the series so far. Terry Silver is a terrific villain, but I loved how Daniel’s son is also becoming a bigger part of the show. Plus, All Valley is amazing! ”

I’ve watched #CobraKai Season 4 & it’s another GREAT season featuring big emotional moments paired w / the series’ best martial arts fights yet. Terry Silver is a terrific villain, but I loved how Daniel’s son is becoming a bigger part of the show, too. Also, the All Valley ROCKS! pic.twitter.com/lUcfax4ZKT & mdash; Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 27, 2021

“#CobraKai 4 continues the passion that drives this show, but it also satisfies all of its fans! With great stories that make every moment a blast to watch, an incredible soundtrack, and some great action scenes. This is my comfort show and Season 4 excels at that. “

#CobraKai Season 4 continues the passion that this show drives but also satisfying all of its fans! With great storylines that make each moment a blast to watch, a kick ass soundtrack, & some great action scenes. This is my comfort show & season 4 excels at that pic.twitter.com/cQfP7AOdPo & mdash; Zach Pope (@popetheking) December 27, 2021

“My thoughts on #CobraKai season 4: Easily the best season so far. The fights are stellar and the character work is wonderful. The final episode? It manages to stay cool, despite being in its fourth season. Look at it on the 31st ”.

The series arrives on Netflix on December 31.