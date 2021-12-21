The Redmond people have accustomed us to the fact that almost every month we can get hold of the odd one free game for xbox through the store itself, but from different countries. As many of you already know, Microsoft usually replaces the games with Gold in other countries, allowing us to get more free games. Although this time, any Xbox user can get a free game for a limited time. So you know, you have to be fast.

Although, the free game for Xbox that we can add to our library forever is titled Queen’s Quest 5: Symphony of Death, and we can acquire it at zero cost through the UK Microsoft Store. In the case of Spain, the game is available to buy for € 6.99. To download Queen’s Quest 5: Symphony of Death for free, remember that you will have to keep the session open and not change region at any time, either on your console or PC.

Download Queen’s Quest 5: Symphony of Death free for Xbox

When the kingdom is rocked by kidnapping children, the court alchemist and top detective decide to take matters into their own hands. Using elixirs and shapeshifting magic, you must stop the gruesome sound of the deadly symphony. A few months after stopping the evil queen’s intrigue and saving the fairytale land of Netherfall, King Robert asks for your help once again. This time the stakes are even higher. Children are disappearing from the capital and suspicions fall on the local flute player, who plays his fascinating tunes. However, it quickly turns out that he is not the only one who came to town and the case is much more complicated … and dangerous.