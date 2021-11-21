On many occasions, Microsoft replaces the games with Gold in other countries for completely different titles that can be purchased by any user who has an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as happened a few weeks ago. But at the same time, those of Redmond also offer their users free games for xbox suddenly, as we just discovered today.

Although, any user can get this new free game for Xbox, which this time is Techwars Global Conflict – Demigod Legacy Edition, the paid edition (for the moment free) of this interesting Free to Play that was launched on the market yesterday by Argus Games. This package includes the game and an interesting skin.

2 new games now available on Xbox Game Pass

Techwars Global Conflict is the world’s first isometric robot PvP action. The events of the game take place in the world of Mikhail Vlad’s novel Techwars. The American corporation Kato disputes the control of the most avant-garde military technology with the Russian company Dominion. The main tools they use to display their power are huge combat robots, the most advanced weapons on Earth. You choose one of these corporations and you receive a unique robot. Over time, when your basic robot has been modified, your fleet of combat robots can include up to five totally unique units.