If something is really annoying it is Run out of battery in the middle of a game. It is a situation that all players experience daily and one of the best options is to have another additional controller. Xbox controllers They can be charged in various ways, but at AlfaBetaJuega we recommend having a charging base that will save you on more than one occasion. And right now there is a good deal on Amazon to buy a charging dock for Xbox controllers for only 11 euros.

<br>

Know more: Zacro charging base for Xbox controller



This product normally costs 23 euros, but you can get it at half price. That is, you save 11 euros for a device that allows you load Xbox controllers quickly and easily. The Zacron charging base has space to charge two controllers simultaneously and thus you will not have to have the console turned on when you are not using it. It has many advantages, but the best is its price. It is available on Amazon for 11.99 euros, an offer that you can take advantage of right now.

A charging base at half the price

This base is compatible with the remote controls Xbox One, Xbox One X | S, Xbox One Series X | S and Elite Controllers from Microsoft. You can also load your controls and forget about them because the led screen It has several indicators to warn of the charge status. If they are green upload is complete and in red it means that it lacks more time. Based on the product description, a full charge can last between 3 and 5 hours.

<br>

Know more: Zacro charging base for Xbox controller



Thanks to this product you will no longer have to leave your games half and its price is laughable. You can buy the Zacron charging base for 11.99 euros to recharge your Xbox controllers and forget about interruptions. The package includes the charging station, the cable and many accessories: two batteries, 4 black battery covers for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One controllers, and 2 white covers for Xbox Series X | S controllers in that color.