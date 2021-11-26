In addition to being able to buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 for almost 100 euros less, Black Friday brings us great discounts on its accessories. An example of this is the Xiaomi Smart Pen, which we can buy at practically half its usual price.

Designed as the perfect companion to the Xiaomi Pad 5, the Xiaomi Smart Pen has a weight of only 12.2 grams, being very simple and practical to use, not only for drawing tasks, but also to move around the MIUI for Pad interface.

Its replaceable thermoplastic elastomer tip, 240Hz sample rate and 4,096 levels of sensitivity allow you to draw and take annotations quickly and accurately, becoming an essential accessory for students.

But it does not finish here. This stylus stands out for its battery. And is that the Xiaomi Smart Pen is capable of offering a autonomy of up to 8 hours of use, needing only 18 minutes to obtain a full charge.

Where to buy the Xiaomi Smart Pen on sale for Black Friday

The best of all is that it is now on sale. For only € 47.16 you can buy the Xiaomi Smart Pen on AliExpress using code BFSHOWROOM9. An unparalleled offer that you should not miss.