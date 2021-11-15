Today, most televisions that we buy arrive with an operating system integrated inside them, but many of them are not capable of accessing the entire catalog of services such as Netflix, HBO or other similar Since its catalog of apps, in many cases it is quite limited.

But this problem has a simple solution thanks to the offer that we bring you today, and that is none other than the acquisition with an incredible price of the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K. With this device, we can have access to the entire Android TV application catalog for only 49 euros, a very succulent offer to make your television the definitive multimedia center.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Box S at the best price

The Xiaomi Mi Box S is one of the best devices to use Android TV on our television given its magnificent value for money. He is able to play content in a maximum resolution of 4K Ultra HD and HDR through its HDMI 2.0a output with which we can easily connect it to our television.





This is a device designed mainly to play streaming content from platforms such as Prime Video, Disney Plus or Netflix (of which there is a dedicated button on its Bluetooth remote control) thanks to its Wi-Fi ac or Ethernet connectivity and to your integrated Android TV 9 system, in addition to being compatible with Chromecast to receive content sent from our smartphone, tablet or PC.

The RRP of this product is marked at 69.99 euros but, thanks to this one-off offer that you can enjoy through Mediamarkt with the possibility of picking up at your nearest store in less than two hours completely free of charge, We can buy it for only 49 euros, thus becoming a top device with a really contained price.