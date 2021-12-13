We do not stop signing up for the promotions that games offer us, those that they insist on giving us works for the face. In recent weeks we have been able to enjoy free titles such as Anno 1404 or Call of Juarez and now it is the turn of stealth.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is completely free in GOG and you can get it through this link. Once we add it to our library we keep it forever, so run because, once again, this is a limited-time offer.

From today, December 13, until next December 15 we can get hold of the work of Mimimi Games. When it’s yours, you can enjoy one of the best works of the tactical stealth genre, this time set during the Edo period in Japan.

Launching in 2016, the title allows us to use the unique abilities of up to five different assassins. Any strategy is valid to infiltrate in castles, monasteries on high peaks or sneak into the middle of camps. Knives, poisoning or slipping through the shadows are perfectly valid to fulfill the mission