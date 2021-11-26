You can live the adrenaline of Formula 1 racing .. while you are in front of your video game console! How is this possible? Well thanks to Thrustmaster Ferrari steering wheel for Xbox that allows you to replicate the experience (or part of it) holding a steering wheel in hand. The best thing is that for Black Friday reasons, you can buy it for the modest sum of 88 euros, offer!

You will say “and why is this flyer so shocking?” Well, Thrustmaster’s Ferrari steering wheel for Xbox is actually a replica of the well-known model’s steering wheel. Ferrari 458 Spider. Thinking precisely of providing a more realistic and therefore more exciting experience, Microsoft devised to create one exactly the same.

Last updated on 2021-01-16. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The steering wheel contains complete controls for emulate practically all actions when driving, and seek to enhance the gaming experience with more authenticity. It features nine action buttons, plus a Manettino dial, a D-pad, an Xbox Guide button, and a pairing detection LED light for the Kinect. The design has a diameter of 28 cm (it does not measure the same as the original Ferrari steering wheel; it is made to a scale 7:10). It has two red grips very classic, with rubber support that guarantee optimal comfort when playing.

So if you have a racing game pending that you have wanted to try for a long time, or you want to encourage yourself to improve your experience when playing, for example, the Forza Horizon 5, then look no further. that this flyer designed by Microsoft has everything to improve your gaming experience.

It is very easy to use, thanks to the fact that it has technology Plug-and-play, that is, just connect it to start using the steering wheel. It has USB recognition and works with Xbox Series X and Xbox One. If you consider yourself a fan of both adrenaline and video games then you have the opportunity to put two things together and enjoy what you love the most, all at the same time. Best of all, this flyer is designed to be of use to both the grown-ups and the little ones in the house; so if there are children in the family it is also an excellent option. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to share with your family while adding some fun.

There is no doubt that by 88 euros, price valid only for Amazon, you will be acquiring one of the most useful, entertaining and best quality accessories on the market. Have fun pretending to be the successor to Michael Schumacher but at all times from the safety of your sofa.

