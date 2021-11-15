The autonomy of a portable Mac is always a crucial aspect of its use. For this reason, macOS 12 Monterey has incorporated a new functionality to maximize it, reducing the performance of the computer. Here we are going to show you How to save battery power on your Mac with Low Power Mode just released in this version of macOS.

What is macOS Monterey Low Power Mode

MacOS 12 Monterey Low Power Mode is just that: a way to save battery on your Mac. It could be considered as the nemesis of the rumored Power Mode of the MacBook Pro M1 Max. It works similar to how it does on the iPhone or iPad. If you turn it on, your Mac will do the following:

Reduce screen brightness.

Lower the CPU clock frequency.

This reduces power consumption on your Mac, prolonging battery life. It may be a good idea to activate this low power mode if you plan to work on things Light that do not require high processing power or a bright screen, such as outdoors. For basic office automation, navigation and social networks, you will see a noticeable increase in load.

How to enable low power mode in macOS Monterey





For activate battery saving mode on your Mac, we have to resort to the following steps:

We open System Preferences.

In Battery, we go to the Battery section.

A series of options will appear, the last one allows you to activate or deactivate the low consumption mode.

And ready. We don’t have to do anything else. Of course, if we activate it we will have to be aware of deactivating it, because there is nothing that does it automatically. In fact, this is one of the big drawbacks of this feature.

How to automate Low Power Mode





When the battery drops by 10% or 20% on an iPhone or iPad (this low-power mode came to the iPad not so long ago), the device alerts you and asks if you want to activate low-power mode. In macOS this is not the case. The process, as we have seen, is completely manual and requires several steps. Not even Siri can help us out.

Luckily, we have a small utility that we have tested to automate low power mode in macOS Monterey. It’s about cooldown, a little free utility (accepting donations) created by developer Jordi Bruin. You will need to install a shortcut on your Mac, which uses a script to execute the action.

It is foreseeable that Apple will add one or more ways to automate the activation of the low power mode on the Mac

You can download it and follow the steps to create a shortcut in the menu bar of your Mac. From there, you can activate and deactivate the saving mode. Also, the little icon clearly shows you if it’s on or off.

The truth is that we hope that Apple incorporates this function natively. Let Siri learn to execute this action and that the company fix the error that prevents creating a shortcut like the one in iOS. Thus, we will have more options to activate low power mode on the Mac.