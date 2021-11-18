Of which there is no doubt is that one of the most important hardware developers in this field is the aforementioned NVIDIA. This is something that has been happening for several years now, so the firm has not stopped improving its products both at the hardware and software level. We tell you all this because surely those of you who have a graphic from this manufacturer will see a series of additions in your operating system.

And here is a very important part for the correct functioning of the GPU, it is formed by the drivers that periodically receive new updates. These help us almost automatically to get the most out of this component and the games and programs that use it. But in addition to the aforementioned drivers or drivers that are installed on our NVIDIA GeForce, we also find another element that we must take into consideration today. Specifically, we refer to the tool called NVIDIA GeForce Experience that we find next to the commented drivers.

We have the possibility of executing it by simply right-clicking on the corresponding icon located on the task bar. First of all, we must know that you are using a utility that will be of great help when configuring and optimizing the performance of our games on the computer.