Wireless Bluetooth headphones add features and improve generation after generation. The Apple ones are among the best in the sector, and the AirPods 3 have just been launched on the market and They are on sale for practically 20 euros less on Amazon, at 179.99 euros (RRP of 199 euros).

With a suggested retail price of 199 euros at the official Apple Store, the AirPods 3 fully wireless Bluetooth headphones have just come out of the oven and They are discounted on Amazon almost 20 euros, staying at 179.99 euros.

New Apple AirPods (3rd generation)

The AirPods 3 have a revamped design that more closely resembles the AirPods Pro, but they do not have silicone tips because they do not have active noise cancellation, so the fit is more universal and many users prefer it for comfort. Have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music to our ears, pressure sensor and water resistance. The autonomy is around six hours per charge and the case is compatible with MagSafe.

