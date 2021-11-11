This is one of Xiaomi’s top-selling smartphones, with a huge 6.55-inch screen and 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution with AMOLED matrix and 240 Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming. It is powered by an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and is available in versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM, as well as 128 and 256 GB of internal storage.

Whether you need a new smartphone, an electric screwdriver or even a motorized scooter, then we are going to tell you about the best promotions on Xiaomi devices where you can find a great discount. Take advantage of these offers, because they are for a limited time and once the 11/11 promotion ends they will return to their usual price, so don’t miss out!

Xiaomi 11T, top of the range with a great discount

With a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen (compatible with HDR10 +), 2,400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, this is one of the manufacturer’s highest-end mobile terminals. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra processor that has 1 Ultra Core at 3 GHz, 3 Super Cores at 2.6 GHz and 4 Efficiency Cores at 2 GHz to provide the best level of performance and battery life. This terminal is available with 8 GB of RAM and variants of 128 and 256 GB of internal storage.

POCO X3 Pro, high-end at mid-range price

POCO terminals are well known for providing an excellent price / performance ratio, and this X3 Pro is no exception. It carries a 6.67-inch screen and 2,400 x 1080 pixel resolution, with 120 Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of typical brightness that is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC (8 cores), as well as a 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging function (33W) via USB-C.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro, cheaper wireless headphones than ever

If what you are looking for are good independent wireless headphones to listen to your music with the best quality and the greatest freedom of movement, then these Redmi Buds 3 Pro interest you. These headphones have an AI environment assessment function, thus setting the adaptive noise reduction level so that you can concentrate but without losing any detail.

These headphones have a battery life of up to 28 hours with their included charging case, they have wireless charging and also allow you to connect them with up to two devices, thus being able to use them with your smartphone and PC (for example) without having to configure them each time you want to change.

Electric Precission Screwdriver Kit, to fix everything

We all have screwdrivers at home, but people who use them regularly miss being able to have an electric screwdriver that is not bulky and has enough strength. This Xiaomi kit is the perfect solution, since with a fairly small size and enormous versatility (it has accessories for all types of Philips and Torx screws) it will help you in your daily tasks that have screws in between.

It also has a two-level adjustable torque, a magnetic storage case, 24 screw heads and, according to the manufacturer, with a single charge it is capable of screwing and unscrewing more than 400 screws (by the way, it is easily loaded in a couple of hours with its USB-C connector).

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 electric scooter, with a discount

Electric scooters are now more the order of the day than ever, but unfortunately the best models are quite expensive, although things change with this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 and the great discount with which you can buy it on 11/11. a scooter that weighs only 13.2 Kg, which has pneumatic wheels, is capable of carrying up to 100 Kg of weight and has a power of 300W, which allows it to reach up to 25 Km / h.

It incorporates a 7,650 mAh battery that, according to the manufacturer, gives it 30 km of autonomy. In addition, it now has a new integrated screen so you can know its autonomy and speed at all times, and in this third version a double brake disc with eABS has been added to avoid scares and accidents.