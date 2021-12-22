One of the most requested sports practices in gyms is undoubtedly spinning as it is a more enjoyable way to burn fat and stay in shape. After the arrival of the pandemic, many are those who have chosen to create a gym at home and elliptical bikes are not lacking.

The model indoor EVO by Tecnovita by BH It is a good option for those beginners who do not have extensive experience and it is ideal for workouts of between 3 and 7 hours.





Indoor bike EVO S2000

Now this bike is available in The English Court for 429 euros (before 599 euros). For optimum safety, it includes a regulation of the braking intensity with friction system and emergency lock.

Both the handlebar and the saddle are adjustable for a better adaptation to the user’s posture and has accessories such as a bottle cage, toe cap, LCD monitor to calculate calories, time and distance and transport wheels.

Is very silent since the poly-V transmission belt does not emit noise during its operation and is maintenance-free.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | The English Court

