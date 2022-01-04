Get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for free on PC

Currently there are several services that offer free games constantly. Although PlayStation and Xbox are the most recognized in this section, we must not forget Amazon, who every month gives Prime Gaming users a healthy amount of game, and This time it is no exception, especially if you are a fan of Star wars.

To start the year on the right foot, the three games that are part of the free options that all Amazon Prime Gaming users can get right now have been revealed. This time, the title that heads this selection is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the most beloved games of this series, and which showed EA that single player experiences are still valid in today’s market, and here you can get it.

Similarly, Total War: Warhammer, the RTS inspired by this expansive world, and World War Z: Aftermath, the action survival game, They are available to all users who want to greatly expand their catalog of games on PC. It is important to mention that Amazon only provides the code of the title you want. If Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you will have to redeem the code in the Origin store, while the other two options are linked to the Epic Games Store.

In related topics, these are the games that will leave Xbox Game Pass this month.

Editor’s Note:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order it’s a great game. Although technically it suffers from several problems, the main adventure, as well as the combat, exploration and its relationship with the movies, are treated in a great way, and are a delight for all fans of this series. I can’t wait for the sequel anymore.

Via: Prime Gaming