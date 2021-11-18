Qualcomm’s next flagship processor could come with a major novelty related to battery supply power. According to a popular leaker, the company is preparing to include a 150W fast charging on your Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, to be announced on November 30.

Qualcomm, yes, will not be able to offer this power, which will allow you to charge 100% of the battery in just 10 minutess, in its first batches. Therefore, those high-end smartphones announced at the end of 2021 and that claim to be the first with the most powerful SoC of the American manufacturer, will not include this speed. Yes they will flagship models launching from Q1 2022, given that the company intends to mass produce this technology.

Currently, Qualcomm has a 100W fast charging technology that allows 50% of the battery to be charged in just 5 minutes. Other manufacturers, like Xiaomi, offer faster speeds. The Chinese company, for example, has smartphones compatible with 120W fast charging, such as the Mi 10 Ultra, which offers full autonomy in about 15 minutes, results similar to the 150W that Qualcomm will implement.

Xiaomi also works in a 200W load which can complete a 4,000 mAh battery in just 8 minutes. All this, without taking into account the wireless charging, which offers speeds similar to those that some manufacturers activate on their devices.

Will Qualcomm offer the “harmonization” that the European Commission wants with its 150W fast charge?

The battle to see who offers more power continues despite the efforts of the European Commission to offer a “harmonization” of this technology. Europe, in particular, will force all companies to use a USB-C port. The manufacturers, in addition, they will not be able to limit the charging power on their smartphones and should offer the same speed even if third-party chargers are used.

Meanwhile, manufacturers such as Oppo, Vivo or Huawei, are joining forces to create a fast charging standard for mobiles. The objective of end charger incompatibilities between your products. However, and considering that Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of smartphone chips, it makes sense that the 150W fast charge that the company prepares is the future standard. At least on high-end devices.