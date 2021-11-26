get now the star PC game at the best price

New World has been one of the games that has caused the most sensation in the present 2021, consolidating itself as an epoch-making MMORPG. The Amazon Studios proposal managed to raise millions of players at its launch, maintaining the type in the weeks following it and establishing itself as one of the most impressive titles of the genre. Haven’t you played it yet? Well, we are going to make it very easy for you, because right now it is its minimum price, so you can have a great chance to get it for just 30 euros on Amazon.

In this way, you can save 10 euros with your purchase compared to its base price, which can be found on other PC gaming platforms like Steam. With this, you will be able to enter one of the richest and most complete universes in recent times, allowing you enjoy hundreds of hours of fun, either through its online mode with your friends or simply discovering the places of the title alone.

The new MMORPG with old school bases

New World is a video game set in a huge universe where great dangers and secrets await you. Choose your character and go on an adventure to fight, collect resources, forge your team and explore each of the corners that make it up, at the same time that you carry out a multitude of player-versus-environment or player-versus-player confrontations, always on equal terms, with no classes involved.

Whether you are veteran of the MMORPG genre and you have enjoyed other proposals such as World of Warcraft, as if you are rookie in the matter, Amazon Studios has managed to form a fantastic game for any type of player, getting you caught from the first moment. Do not miss the opportunity to get it at an unbeatable price, for just 30 euros on Amazon.