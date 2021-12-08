When you advance enough in the adventure through your world you may have the opportunity to get a potion holder . This is the tool that we will use to manufacture concoctions . If you are lucky you may have one from the beginning if you pass through a village, as NPCs may have one in their house. If not, you will have to go to the Nether to get one.

Rare is the person who has not ever tried it or heard of it. Its reputation precedes it having become one of the most engaging construction and survival games. This is due to the enormous amount of things you can do in it. One of them is explore dungeons and face the multiple enemies that we will meet along the way. Visiting the subsoil can be a headache if we don’t carry torches with us, but do you know what you can get night vision in minecraft ?

The hell of Minecraft can be very treacherous due to the enemies that we can find, which generate many problems. The best thing is that you locate a fort, to move comfortably through its corridors without anything being able to hit you and make you fall into the lava. Once inside, it’s time to look for a blaze’s nest. By defeating him there is a chance that he will drop a Blaze rod.

When you have collected several, return to your base and craft the distillate stand. For this you will need a stick of Blaze and three rocks.

How to see in the dark

The amount of drinks that can be made is abysmal. Each one with its unique production process. You can even get night vision. In fact, it is quite easy to get, so forget about using torches on your travels underground.

To get potions you will need certain ingredients. In the case of night vision potion You will have to get: 3 bottles of water, an infernal wart and a golden carrot.

These materials are not at all difficult to come by. Once you have them, insert the three bottles of water in the lower holes and the wart in the upper part. The result will be three rare potions. Replace the potions, but instead of the wart, add the golden carrot.

You now have three Night Vision Potions each lasting three minutes, although you can increase its duration if you carry out the same procedure as for its creation, but placing redstone in the upper box. This will make your concoctions stay active for 8 minutes or what comes to be the same, 24 minutes in total.