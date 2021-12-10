A note from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday night indicated that the traveler is already recovered after spending five days in a hospital. At the same time, his contacts were followed up, who tested negative for COVID-19.

The patient, a Cuban health collaborator, arrived from Mozambique on November 27 without symptoms and went to his home in the western province of Pinar del Río. On the 28th, he presented a low-grade fever and a sore throat, so he went to his health area and an antigen test was performed, which was positive. Then a PCR was performed that was also positive and was sent to the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine in Havana. Where the virus was sequenced and it was confirmed that it binds to the omicron variant. WHAT WILL HAPPEN NOW?

Cuba will increase restrictions on passengers from certain African countries. This, due to concerns about the variant of the omicron coronavirus, the communist government of the country said on Monday.

The World Health Organization said Monday that the Omicron variant carries a “very high” risk of sudden increases in infections. Countries have been imposing new travel restrictions in recent days in response to the discovery of the variant.

Travelers arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi and Mozambique will be able to enter Cuba, the country’s Health Ministry said. But they will have to comply with multiple precautionary measures, including the vaccination test, three PCR tests and a seven-day quarantine.

Travelers from other sub-Saharan African nations, as well as Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Egypt and Turkey will need to undergo two PCR tests, the ministry said.

How is the Omicron variant progressing in Latin America?

Through its account on the social network Twitter, PAHO warned that “the worrying variants of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. They have been identified in the Americas region, including Ómicron ”. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Peru are the countries that have confirmed cases of Covid-19 with this variant.

The less the virus circulates among people, the less likely it is that new variants of SARS-CoV-2 will appear. PAHO warned through social media to avoid new variants by cutting the transmission of COVID-19.

The first was Brazil, on November 30

The first was Brazil, on November 30, and the health authorities reported that there were two positive cases after testing two people who entered Sao Paulo from South Africa.

Since November 27, Brazil has imposed air restrictions on six African countries: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. “We are going to protect Brazilians in this new phase of the pandemic,” said Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira.

Mexico was the second country in the region to report a case of this variant, when the Ministry of Health confirmed on December 3 that the sample carried out on a 51-year-old person of South African origin, who arrived at the territory on November 21.

The Secretariat of Health of Mexico He said that, to date, the circulation of the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron variants of concern has been identified.

